A Calgary woman seeks answers after car allegedly hit by armoured truck

A Calgary woman is out thousands of dollars after she says her vehicle was struck by an armoured truck while the Calgary Police tactical unit responded to an incident in northwest Calgary last month.

Mackenzie Hardy says her Hyundai Accent was parked on the road outside her home on 75th Street NW when she and her boyfriend left town for a couple days, and that when they returned on Dec. 22, the vehicle wasn’t where she left it.

She recalled driving down the street and her boyfriend asking her where her car was. “And I’m like, ‘What do you mean, where’s my car?’ And we’re getting closer and closer, and I was like, ‘Where is my car?'”

Neighbours living in the community of Bowness tell Global News that the tactical unit was responding to an incident on Dec. 21 in the same building where Hardy lives.

“It was the armoured SWAT vehicle hit my car,” she claims. “They left it on the sidewalk overnight.”

“And then somebody reported the car being on the sidewalk because obviously you can’t park on the sidewalk, and then they impounded it and gave me a parking ticket for being on the sidewalk.”

Samantha Ramsey lives in the area and says she was walking her dog when the incident occurred.

“Just seeing all the aftermath of it, and there was a car that was like pushed in over … like almost by the fence over there and there was the tac vehicle in front of it,” says Ramsey.

In a statement, the city tells Global News that it had “received notice of a claim on Jan. 15, 2025. The claim is being reviewed and investigated in accordance with our usual process.”

Global News also reached out to police about the situation. A spokesperson says they are looking into our request.

Hardy says since her vehicle was impounded, she’s had to pay for a rental car, various ride shares and extra gas for her boyfriends’ truck.

“(Police and the City of Calgary) can do their investigation about whatever else happened because I know that there was a big police incident that happened here,” Hardy says. “They can do that. Do your job do your thing, but pay me so I can go about my life.”