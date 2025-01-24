Menu

Crime

Calgary Police searching for suspect in southwest assault

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted January 24, 2025 11:26 pm
1 min read
Police tape surrounds the corner of 39th St. SW and 15th Ave. SW in Calgary after a serious assault at a home on Friday, Jan. 24. View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds the corner of 39th St. SW and 15th Ave. SW in Calgary after a serious assault at a home on Friday, Jan. 24. Skylar Peters / Global News
The Calgary Police Service is investigating after a man was found with serious injuries inside a southwest Calgary home late Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to the corner of 39th St. SW and 15th Ave. SW just before 4:30 p.m.. They found a man with “multiple injuries,” according to police.

EMS rushed him to Foothills hospital, where he was undergoing surgery Friday night.

Just an hour after the incident, the quiet street had returned to its usual form — save for the flashing police lights and caution tape.

The only thing out of the ordinary was a pink backpack laying on the sidewalk in front of the home.

“It’s been very nice so far,” said one neighbour who spoke to Global News, but didn’t want to be identified.

He just moved to home along the street three weeks ago.

“Super quiet street, right by a school so lots of parents pick up their kids. It seems like a family-oriented street.”

In his brief time in the neighborhood, he says this is the first time he’s seen any sort of incident — but he says an abandoned home, adjacent to the scene of the attack — can often be seen with shopping carts and garbage around it.

Calgary Police tell Global News the victim was in surgery Friday night, and investigators haven’t been able to speak to him so far.

Police suggest the attack was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

