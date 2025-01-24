2 Lethbridge organizations team up to support sexual violence victims

Send this page to someone via email

The Chinook Sexual Assault Centre (CSAC) is joining forces with the Lethbridge Hurricanes to spread awareness about available supports for survivors of sexual violence.

“I think it’s very important to connect with our community in every possible opportunity that we have because it really takes an entire community to provide a healthy and supportive response to sexual violence,” said Cheryl Patterson, manager at the Chinook Child and Youth Advocacy Centre which is a division of CSAC.

The 2024-25 season marks the first in which the Hurricanes have introduced the Hockey with Heart campaign. The idea is to allow charities and non-profits an opportunity to gain exposure during a game night.

Saturday at 6 p.m. sees CSAC raising awareness about supports being available for those who need it.

“We are here for anyone — child, youth, adult — who has experienced sexual violence or has a family member or someone they know who has experienced sexual violence can access us for supports. We are here to help,” said Patterson.

Kathy Hong, the director of marketing and communications with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, says this is a cause the team supports fully.

“It’s very traumatic and not something I think anyone should have to go through.”

Patterson says the high rates of assault are startling.

“I think, with the prevalence rates that we see — one in three women and one in four men being affected by sexual violence — that it really doesn’t require us to do anything more to keep it point of mind for people on a daily basis because we have either experienced it personally or we know people who have.”

For the Hurricanes, this night of awareness offers a glimmer of hope, uniting the community against a heinous crime.

“We’ve always said we’re a community-owned team and we take that to heart, of course, and we like to be able to provide and give back to our community however we can,” said Hong.

For those seeking immediate support, there are resources available.

“Individuals can reach out to us in-person, through our social media, through our website or they can call and we’ll connect them with a support staff right away,” said Patterson.

The Alberta One-Line for sexual violence is 1-866-403-8000.