Championship round finalized at women’s provincial playdowns

Send this page to someone via email

The field has been chopped in half at the women’s provincial playdowns in curling.

Six teams were eliminated from the 12-team field at the conclusion of group play on Friday at the Women of the Rings Championship in Pilot Mound.

All the top seeds are safely through to the championship round. Top seed Kate Cameron (Heather), second seed Beth Peterson (Assiniboine Memorial), third seed Kristy Watling (East St. Paul) and fourth seed Lisa McLeod (Pembina) all qualified for the next round. They’re joined by Darcy Robertson (Assiniboine Memorial), and Hailey McFarlane (Neepawa).

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The championship round starts later on Friday with Robertson to face Cameron. McLeod will meet Watling, and it’ll be Peterson and McFarlane in the final game to start the next round. All of their records carry over with three more games against the teams from the other pool to try and get a top three finish to advance.

Story continues below advertisement

The first-place team at the end of the round will advance straight to the championship game, while the second place rink will meet third place in the semifinal.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM.

Championship Round Standings

T1. Lisa McLeod (Pembina) 4-1

T1. Darcy Robertson (Assiniboine) 4-1

T1. Beth Peterson (Assiniboine) 4-1

T1. Hailey McFarlane (Neepawa) 4-1

T5. Kate Cameron (Heather) 3-2

T5. Kristy Watling (East St. Paul) 3-2