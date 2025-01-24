Menu

Sports

Championship round finalized at women’s provincial playdowns

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 24, 2025 6:21 pm
1 min read
The Women of the Rings Championship in Pilot Mound. View image in full screen
The Women of the Rings Championship in Pilot Mound. Curl Manitoba
The field has been chopped in half at the women’s provincial playdowns in curling.

Six teams were eliminated from the 12-team field at the conclusion of group play on Friday at the Women of the Rings Championship in Pilot Mound.

All the top seeds are safely through to the championship round. Top seed Kate Cameron (Heather), second seed Beth Peterson (Assiniboine Memorial), third seed Kristy Watling (East St. Paul) and fourth seed Lisa McLeod (Pembina) all qualified for the next round. They’re joined by Darcy Robertson (Assiniboine Memorial), and Hailey McFarlane (Neepawa).

The championship round starts later on Friday with Robertson to face Cameron. McLeod will meet Watling, and it’ll be Peterson and McFarlane in the final game to start the next round. All of their records carry over with three more games against the teams from the other pool to try and get a top three finish to advance.

The first-place team at the end of the round will advance straight to the championship game, while the second place rink will meet third place in the semifinal.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM.

Championship Round Standings

T1. Lisa McLeod (Pembina) 4-1

T1. Darcy Robertson (Assiniboine) 4-1

T1. Beth Peterson (Assiniboine) 4-1

T1. Hailey McFarlane (Neepawa) 4-1

T5. Kate Cameron (Heather) 3-2

T5. Kristy Watling (East St. Paul) 3-2

