Traffic

Student seriously injured in school bus rollover near Vegreville

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 24, 2025 6:17 pm
1 min read
Calgary Police accuse a 20-year-old man of stealing a school bus and using it to deliberately strike a cyclist. View image in full screen
File photo of a school bus. Global News
A child was taken to Stollery Children’s Hospital after the school bus they were in lost control and flipped into a ditch east of Edmonton Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash at Highway 16 and Highway 857 near Vegreville just after the lunch hour.

Two students and a driver were on the bus.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said one of the students had minor injuries, while another had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries that required treatment at the children’s hospital in Edmonton.

The bus driver was not injured.

Savinkoff said the icy roads in the area, strong winds and whiteout conditions may have caused the bus to hit the ditch and flip.

The crash came as police across Alberta have reported poor driving conditions over the past 24 hours.

Another crash took place around noon, just west of Rimbey in central Alberta. RCMP there said the serious collision happened on Highway 53 between Range Road 30 and 32, and traffic was being redirected.

Between Airdrie and Red Deer in southern Alberta on Thursday night, police said there was black ice conditions along the highways, coupled with severe wind, and drivers were told to avoid travel if possible.

Trending Now

On Friday, police said the roads in central Alberta remained in poor condition.

