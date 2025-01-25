Seals wearing ‘hats’ spotted in Atlantic Canada as part of research study

Send this page to someone via email

Seals wearing what look like small yellow “hats” have been seen off the coasts of PEI, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, catching the attention of locals and researchers alike.

These unusual “hats” are actually tracking devices used in a scientific study to monitor seal movement, behaviors and habitat use.

Shawn Norman, a PEI resident, was one of the first to spot these tagged seals. “I couldn’t believe my eyes at first,” he said. “I stopped for an evening coffee, on the phone with my folks when I noticed a seal popped its head up. It was dusk so I zoomed in with my camera, that’s when I noticed the tag on its head.”

Norman took some photos with his camera and shared them online, which quickly gained lots of attention.

After contacting the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), he learned the seal was part of a research program taking place in Quebec.

The DFO confirmed the tags were part of a collaboration between their department and Universite de Sherbrooke.

Research scientist Xavier Bordeleau explained the purpose of the tags, which include both visual markers and transmitters that send data. “The devices give us information about the time they spend at sea and track where they venture,” Bordeleau said.

Last year, the team used red and yellow tags on 167 pups and recaptured 72 of them to track their progress. In spring 2025, they plan to use orange and pink tags.

The tags are made from lightweight plastic and are designed to minimize the impact on the animals. “It’s quite minimal intervention. It takes a couple of minutes to put on and the tags normally fall off after a few months,” Bordeleau explained, addressing concerns about whether the devices hinder the seals natural behavior.

“It’s not permanent,” he added.

Tonya Wimmer, executive director of the Marine Animal Response Society, highlighted the importance of the study for conservation efforts. “It’s really interesting to get a feel of how much the ocean they actually are using, and I think that’s quite useful in terms of their own protection and looking at how they use the habitat,” she said.

The DFO encourages the public to report any sightings of tagged seals, including details like the tag’s colour, number, and the date and location of the sighting. “Public reports help us gather even more data and expand our understanding,” Bordeleau said.

These “little yellow hats” offers a unique glimpse into the lives of seals and how they navigate the ocean, paving the way for more informed conservation and fishery efforts in the region.