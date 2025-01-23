Runaway dog in Saskatchewan reunited with family in Ontario

Bear decided to go on an adventure while his parents were driving through Regina in December towards Edmonton.
Instead of coming back to his parents after running away, though, he decided to take off, making himself impossible to catch.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The next day a Regina father saw a plea for help on Facebook to find Bear and he accepted the mission, eventually finding Bear and welcoming him to his home until Bear’s parents could come pick him up.
Trending Now
Katherine Ludwig tells the story in the video above of how this runaway dog now has two families in two provinces.
Comments