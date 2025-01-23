Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Runaway dog in Saskatchewan reunited with family in Ontario

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 6:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lost dog reunited with Ontario family'
Lost dog reunited with Ontario family
WATCH: Dog runs away in Saskatchewan and a local man finds him and reunites him with his family in Ontario.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Bear decided to go on an adventure while his parents were driving through Regina in December towards Edmonton.

Instead of coming back to his parents after running away, though, he decided to take off, making himself impossible to catch.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The next day a Regina father saw a plea for help on Facebook to find Bear and he accepted the mission, eventually finding Bear and welcoming him to his home until Bear’s parents could come pick him up.

Trending Now

Katherine Ludwig tells the story in the video above of how this runaway dog now has two families in two provinces.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices