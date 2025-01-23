Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 bison harvested in Indigenous-led ceremonial hunt in Banff National Park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2025 10:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Made in Banff’: National park celebrates birth of first Banff-bred bison in decades'
‘Made in Banff’: National park celebrates birth of first Banff-bred bison in decades
RELATED VIDEO (From July 2018): Baby bison born and bred in Banff mark a special milestone. It's another significant step for the bison reintroduction project. Jill Croteau reports – Jul 23, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The first ceremonial bison hunt in Banff National Park has been completed under an Indigenous-led pilot project.

Parks Canada and the Indigenous Advisory Circle say three animals were harvested in a free-range hunt last year.

It was the first bison hunt on the land that now makes up Banff since before the park was established nearly 145 years ago.

Parks Canada reintroduced bison to a remote area of the national park in 2017 more than a century after they were hunted to near-extinction.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Indigenous communities and Parks Canada developed the hunting approach together after the herd grew from 16 to more than 130 animals within seven years.

Officials from Blackfoot, Tsuut’ina, Stoney Nakoda and Métis communities in southern Alberta say in a news release that the hunt was meaningful.

Story continues below advertisement

“Historically the Blackfoot have always hunted the mountains in Alberta, but our ability to continue hunt our ancestral lands has been limited due to modern day infringements,” said Samuel Crowfoot, a councillor with Siksika Nation east of Calgary.

Trending Now

“Being able to hunt the same mountains, rivers and forests that our ancestors did allowed us to connect with them in a very special way.”

Click to play video: 'Banff bison will get more freedom in the future'
Banff bison will get more freedom in the future
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices