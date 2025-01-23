Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi acclaimed as party’s candidate for Edmonton-Strathcona

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has been acclaimed as the party’s candidate in Edmonton-Strathcona.

Nenshi didn’t face any competition for the nomination and, if elected, would become the third NDP leader to represent the riding.

It’s the latest hurdle for the former Calgary mayor to get a seat in the legislature after he took the helm of the Opposition party in June.

Former NDP leader Rachel Notley stepped down as the member for Edmonton-Strathcona on Dec. 30, which forces the government to call a byelection by the end of June.

The governing United Conservative Party has yet to open a nomination contest in the riding.

Notley won almost 80 per cent of votes in Edmonton-Strathcona in the 2023 general election, but her NDP was defeated by Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservatives.

Nenshi, in a statement Wednesday night marking the milestone, expressed gratitude for Notley serving for 16 years as the MLA for an area home to what he called the party’s most dedicated activists and longtime members.

“Edmonton-Strathcona is known across this province as the beating heart of our party,” he said.

Nenshi also took a swipe at Smith, calling her self-interested.

“Albertans deserve better,” he said. “They deserve a government that is focused on supporting strong public education, world-class public health care and a vibrant and diverse economy.”

UCP spokesperson Dave Prisco said in a statement to The Canadian Press the party is having a nomination contest “so that Edmontonians get to actually choose their candidate and not have someone parachuted in.”

“Our candidate will actually be from Edmonton and care about the issues of Edmontonians,” Prisco said.

Smith, when her office was asked if a byelection might be called in time to see Nenshi participate in the legislature’s spring sitting, responded in part by pointing to the June 30 deadline under Alberta election laws.

“I have spoke with our UCP party president and executive director and asked them to initiate the nomination process to choose a locally selected UCP candidate using our party’s grassroots process,” she said.

“It’s important that all Albertans are being served and represented by their local MLA.”

The legislature is scheduled to convene in late February for the 2025 budget and break for the summer in late May.