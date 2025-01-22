Menu

Health

Class-action lawsuit targeting opioid manufacturers certified by B.C. Supreme Court

By Brenna Owen The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2025 7:49 pm
2 min read
Supreme Court upholds B.C. opioid lawsuit
The B.C. government has won the legal right to take on opioid providers as part of the province's ongoing illicit drug crisis. The Supreme Court of Canada ruling Friday a class action lawsuit can continue.
B.C.’s attorney general says the B.C. Supreme Court has certified the province’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Niki Sharma says B.C. can now proceed as a representative plaintiff on behalf of other Canadian governments with the litigation aimed at recovering the costs of treating opioid-related diseases allegedly caused by the industry’s conduct.

B.C. government steps up legal action against opioid drug makers

She says in a statement the top court decision reaffirms B.C.’s commitment to holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role in the opioid crisis, which was declared a public health emergency in the province in April 2016.

Last November, the Supreme Court of Canada affirmed the constitutionality of a law allowing B.C. to pursue a class-action lawsuit on behalf of other Canadian governments.

That’s after several opioid companies argued in B.C. Supreme Court that the province was overstepping its authority under the constitution.

But a majority of the top court found that B.C.’s law respects the legislative authority of other Canadian governments, which can choose to opt out of the proceeding, and the decision noted that nearly every province and territory as well as the federal government intended to take part in the class-action.

B.C. government goes to court to expand opioid lawsuit
Sharma says the class-action’s certification marks a “significant milestone” in the proceedings that date back to 2018, when the province first launched the lawsuit.

“Our goal was clear: to recover the health-care costs of treating opioid-related harms and to hold manufacturers and distributors accountable for their role in allegedly using deceptive marketing practices to drive sales, contributing to addiction and overdose rates in the country,” she says.

The most recent data from the B.C. Coroners Service released in December says in the first 10 months of last year there were 1,925 overdose deaths, marking a nine per cent decrease from the same time period in 2023.

Canadian government statistics say there were more than 49,000 opioid toxicity deaths reported between January 2016 and June 2024 across the country.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

