Escaped prison inmate arrested in Saskatchewan after three weeks

RCMP say an inmate has been arrested three weeks after he escaped from a federal prison in Saskatchewan.
Mounties say they were searching for Glen Halkett in the Rosthern, Sask., area and spotted him as a passenger in a vehicle with three others.
Police say the driver tried to take off, but officers stopped the vehicle from leaving a parking lot.
Get breaking National news
Halkett had been serving a nearly three-year sentence for various offences, including break and enter and vehicle theft, at the Prince Albert Penitentiary
He now faces charges of escaping lawful custody, being unlawfully at large, flight from a police officer, dangerous driving and driving while prohibited.
Police say cocaine, meth, cannabis and cash were found when Halkett was arrested, and he has also been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Two men and a woman in the vehicle were also arrested Wednesday. They are charged with drug trafficking and other offences.
Comments