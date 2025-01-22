Sentencing for Megan Gallagher’s accused killers pushed back to February

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Megan Gallagher has to wait a few more weeks for the sentencing of two women accused in her death.

The sentencing scheduled for Wednesday has been pushed back due to court being closed from a water main break on Spadina Cresent.

Cheyann Peeteetuce and Summer-Sky Henry pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to Gallagher’s death last week.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Justice Richard Danyliuk ordered an interim publication ban on all evidence during the proceedings, with two more charged in Gallagher’s death still awaiting trial.

On Wednesday, the court was supposed to hear victim impact statements and a sentencing, which is also under a publication ban.

However, the judge revealed there is another matter to address first — a letter sent by the Star Phoenix and CBC, challenging the publication ban on the sentencing.

Story continues below advertisement

Court has been adjourned until next week, when the judge will decide if the publication ban will be removed or not.

The sentencing date has been adjourned until the first week of February.