Rent argument turns violent in machete attack: Winnipeg police

An argument over rent payments turned violent when a machete entered into the mix, Winnipeg police say.

Police say officers were called to Syracuse Crescent Tuesday morning just before 8:30 a.m. and were told the 23-year-old victim was confronted by the suspect — who was also an occupant of the residence — about rent.

Police said the argument escalated and the suspect assaulted the victim in the upper body with a machete. The victim was able to escape with minor injuries.

A 49-year-old was arrested and now faces a charge of assault with a weapon.