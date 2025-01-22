Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Rent argument turns violent in machete attack: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 22, 2025 12:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New long-blade legislation in effect at end of December'
New long-blade legislation in effect at end of December
RELATED: The province will introduce new restrictions on the retail sale of machetes, knives and swords on Dec. 31 – Dec 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An argument over rent payments turned violent when a machete entered into the mix, Winnipeg police say.

Police say officers were called to Syracuse Crescent Tuesday morning just before 8:30 a.m. and were told the 23-year-old victim was confronted by the suspect — who was also an occupant of the residence — about rent.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said the argument escalated and the suspect assaulted the victim in the upper body with a machete. The victim was able to escape with minor injuries.

A 49-year-old was arrested and now faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba promises new money for Winnipeg police to target assaults and retail thefts'
Manitoba promises new money for Winnipeg police to target assaults and retail thefts
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices