Crime

Police allege person who reported Toronto dog stabbing was the one who hurt dog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
Police allege a person who reported that their dog had been stabbed by a man in a Toronto park on Tuesday was in fact responsible for hurting the animal.

Police initially said the dog was on a walk with its owner in Ramsden Park on Tuesday afternoon when the incident took place.

At the time, investigators said they were seeking a suspect described as a six-foot-tall man wearing a puffer jacket and surgical mask and carrying two knives.

Police now allege the person who made the complaint wounded the dog and gave a false statement to officers, and is expected to face charges.

A police spokesperson says “the relationship between the accused and the dog is part of the investigation.”

Police say the dog had several wounds but is now in stable condition and is expected to recover.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

