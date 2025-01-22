‘We will continue to sand’: Winnipeg increases efforts to thwart icy streets

Send this page to someone via email

City crews are stepping up road sanding efforts in an attempt to mitigate the effects of icy conditions on Winnipeg streets.

The city’s manager of streets maintenance, Michael Cantor, told 680 CJOB sanding operations have been in effect for some time this winter, but efforts are redoubled when conditions worsen — as they have over the last 24 hours.

“We have been sanding for the past few weeks in an ongoing operation on our streets,” he said.

Cantor said the sand can have a tendency to fly off the roads, especially in high-traffic and high-speed areas, so workers and equipment will have to circle back to some spots again.

“We’re just doing it more, and got more trucks overnight to try to cover more network on our priority one and priority two streets, but we have been sanding for a while.”

“We have been sanding the streets since yesterday overnight, and we will continue to sand,” Cantor said.

“Sand tends to not stay on the streets so we need to re-sand some locations, and we’ll continue until they are in satisfactory conditions.”