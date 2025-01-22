Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘We will continue to sand’: Winnipeg increases efforts to thwart icy streets

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 22, 2025 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mayor, councillor want to nix snow-clearing pilot project for Winnipeg streets'
Mayor, councillor want to nix snow-clearing pilot project for Winnipeg streets
RELATED: Winnipeg’s mayor and a city councillor say they want to cancel a controversial snow plowing change in this year’s municipal budget.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

City crews are stepping up road sanding efforts in an attempt to mitigate the effects of icy conditions on Winnipeg streets.

The city’s manager of streets maintenance, Michael Cantor, told 680 CJOB sanding operations have been in effect for some time this winter, but efforts are redoubled when conditions worsen — as they have over the last 24 hours.

“We have been sanding for the past few weeks in an ongoing operation on our streets,” he said.

Cantor said the sand can have a tendency to fly off the roads, especially in high-traffic and high-speed areas, so workers and equipment will have to circle back to some spots again.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re just doing it more, and got more trucks overnight to try to cover more network on our priority one and priority two streets, but we have been sanding for a while.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been sanding the streets since yesterday overnight, and we will continue to sand,” Cantor said.

“Sand tends to not stay on the streets so we need to re-sand some locations, and we’ll continue until they are in satisfactory conditions.”

Trending Now

 

 

Click to play video: 'Residential Snow Plowing'
Residential Snow Plowing
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices