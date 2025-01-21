Raptors’ bench strength key in win over Magic

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Veterans Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk hopped off the bench to save the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Brown and Olynyk didn’t lead the Toronto scoring in the Raptors 109-93 win against the Orlando Magic, but they provided a much-needed spark in the first half.

The Raptors (11-32) trailed by as much as 21 points in the first quarter. But thanks to the play of their bench they overcame the huge deficit for their biggest comeback of the season.

“That’s our job,” Brown said. “Some games you don’t need the starters to lift us up.”

Brown and the Canadian Olynyk not only provided offence with 15 and 12 points, respectively. They set up their teammates with Brown checking in for five assists to Olynyk’s three.

They rebounded and Olynyk blocked four Magic attempts for his highest total in a game since 2018.

“Turning back the clock,” Olynyk remarked smiling. “Those were the good old days.”

This was the first time the Raptors had overcome a 21-point first-quarter deficit to win since a Jan. 22, 2014 outing against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Raptors bench outscored Orlando’s reserves 41-11 as both Brown and Olynyk scored 10-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

“Bruce was able to help us get back in the game with some deflections and steals and score some points for us,” Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said.

The Raptors fell behind the injury-depleted Magic 10-0 in the opening three minutes, trailed 16-3 and 32-11 with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter.

Orlando started with 6-for-6 shooting and a hot start by offensive standout Paolo Banchero, who scored eight points in the opening 12 minutes and finished with 26 overall.

Scottie Barnes got stingy with his defence on Banchero to give the Raptors a chance for the comeback before 18,284 at Scotiabank Arena.

“I think Scotty really tightened the screws,” Olynyk said. “That kind of forced him into some tougher spots. (Banchero) is tough to guard. He’s strong, athletic, a force.”

After a slow start, RJ Barrett finished with 19 points, while Barnes was good for 17 more and 11 rebounds. The Raptors scored a whopping 40 third-quarter points to win their third in four outings.

The injury-depleted Magic (23-22) dropped their fourth in a row.

Orlando has been decimated by injuries as Franz Wagner (torn right oblique), Jalen Suggs (low back strain), Goga Bitadze (concussion protocol) and Moe Wagner (left knee) remained out. Gradey Dick of the Raptors scored 17 points on the strength of a 10-point third quarter.

Besides Banchero’s game-high 26 points, the Magic received 20 points from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and 17 from Anthony Black.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.