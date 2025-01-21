Driver of car that plunged into freezing waters of Lake Ontario charged by police

The man who police say was behind the wheel when a vehicle plunged into the water at Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night, killing one person, has been charged by investigators.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday when officers was called to a marine rescue operation at Ashbridges Bay Park Road, near Lake Shore Boulevard East.

Two people were inside the vehicle when it went into the freezing water, according to police. The driver was able to get out but the female passenger was still inside when officers got to the scene.

The marine unit was able to eventually get the 25-year-old woman out of the vehicle, police said. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police announced on Tuesday they had charged the driver, a 23-year-old man from Oakville, with dangerous operation causing death.