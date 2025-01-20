6 hurt, 1 critically after vehicle submerges in Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay

See more sharing options

Six people were hurt after a vehicle submerged in Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay Sunday night, police say.

At roughly 9:30 p.m. Jan. 19, police said officers responded to a call for a marine rescue at Ashbridges Bay Park Road, which is near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Woodbine Road.

Toronto fire, which also attended the scene, told Global News two people were inside the car when it plunged into the water. When firefighters attended, one person was on the vehicle’s roof, while the other was still inside the car.

Both people were rescued, police said, adding a man and woman were taken to hospital. The woman had life-threatening injuries, while the man had non-life-threatening injuries, it added.

Furthermore, four emergency responders were also taken to hospital due to exposure to the elements.

Toronto is in the midst of a cold snap cause by a polar vortex; temperatures were well below freezing Sunday night, and will stay so well into the week.