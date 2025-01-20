Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

6 hurt, 1 critically after vehicle submerges in Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 7:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Multiple people hurt after vehicle plunges into Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay'
Multiple people hurt after vehicle plunges into Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay
WATCH: Multiple people hurt after vehicle plunges into Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Six people were hurt after a vehicle submerged in Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay Sunday night, police say.

At roughly 9:30 p.m. Jan. 19, police said officers responded to a call for a marine rescue at Ashbridges Bay Park Road, which is near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Woodbine Road.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto fire, which also attended the scene, told Global News two people were inside the car when it plunged into the water. When firefighters attended, one person was on the vehicle’s roof, while the other was still inside the car.

Both people were rescued, police said, adding a man and woman were taken to hospital. The woman had life-threatening injuries, while the man had non-life-threatening injuries, it added.

Trending Now

Furthermore, four emergency responders were also taken to hospital due to exposure to the elements.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto is in the midst of a cold snap cause by a polar vortex; temperatures were well below freezing Sunday night, and will stay so well into the week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices