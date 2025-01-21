Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

The ultimate guide to fitness at home

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted January 21, 2025 3:01 pm
1 min read
at home work out products View image in full screen
Gone are the days of boring at-home workouts (thank god!).
Gone are the days of boring at-home workouts (thank god!). With these essential finds, you’ll stay motivated every step of the way. Kickstart your fitness journey with these 2025 must-haves that make staying active both fun and easy.

 

Define Cropped Jacket Nulu
Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, this cropped jacket from Lululemon features buttery-soft Nulu fabric and a trendy silhouette. It’s your go-to for everything from workouts to weekend errands.
$128 at Lululemon

 

Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging
These viral leggings are viral for a reason! Made from soft, buttery fabric – get these lulu dupes for premium quality at an affordable price.
$50 on Amazon

 

Soft Jersey Half Zip
Perfectly lightweight and soft, this soft jersey half zip will be your go-to for layering or lounging. Designed with a sleek half-zip and buttery-smooth jersey fabric, this piece is the ultimate blend of functionality and chic minimalism.
$98 at Lululemon

 

Non Slip 1 Inch Thick Yoga Mat
This extra-thick fitness mat cushions your joints and keeps you steady with its non-slip grip, making every pose and workout feel secure and comfortable. Lightweight yet durable, this mat comes with a handy carrying strap, and it’s free of harsh chemicals.
$56.93 on Amazon
Barbell Pad
Take the pain out of your hip thrusts and squats with this barbell pad, crafted from thick protective foam for ultimate comfort and support. Compact and portable, this barbell pad features anti-slip safety straps and even weight distribution. It’s a must-have for all your at-home workouts.
$17.99 on Amazon

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Resistance Bands – $12.99

Stackable Water Bottle Organizer – $29.99

Butterluxe Racerback High Neck Tank – $47

Butterluxe Strappy High Neck Longline Sports Bra – $44

 

Health & Fitness Mini Stepper
Looking to work out at home without accumulating bulky workout gear? This health & fitness mini stepper is your compact and portable workout solution that fits any lifestyle. Engage your entire body with low-impact stepping, adjustable intensity, and quiet performance for anytime, anywhere exercise.
$75 on Amazon
Walking Treadmill
This treadmill is the ultimate at-home workout solution to keep you active, no matter the weather. Don’t miss out—grab it now at an incredible 75% off!
$249.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

 

Smart Measuring Tape
Integrating this smart measuring tape into your fitness routine is a game-changer for staying on track with your goals. With seamless app integration, it offers effortless progress tracking and real-time graphing over time.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $44.99)
More Recommendations

 

Travel Smart Scale
Stay on top of your fitness goals anywhere with this compact, travel-friendly body fat scale, complete with a protective case and anti-rollover stability design. Includes 13 essential metrics tracked via the Renpho Health App and can sync with your favourite fitness apps.
$46.99 on Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, the AirPod Pro 2 earbuds have a customizable fit and are sweat, dust, and water resistant. Level up your workouts with an elite listening experience featuring personalized spatial audio and adaptive noise control for crystal-clear sound in any environment.
$329 on Amazon

 

Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight
An essential fitness find – these dumbbell hand weights are high quality, durable, and come in a wide range of colours to match your workout aesthetic. Great for arm rows, squats, chest presses, bicep curls, walking, jogging, & yoga.
$23.68 on Amazon (was $29.76)

 

Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder
Get all your greens in with Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder. Easily slip into smoothies to support gut health, relieve bloat, aid digestion, and promote energy. Every health-conscious fitness gal needs one!
$103.43 on Amazon
Garmin Venu 3S, GPS Smartwatch – $529.98

Google Fitbit – $209.99

Mini Vibration Plate – $146.35

 

More from The Curator
