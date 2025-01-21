Menu

Canada

Blue Monday helps shine a positive light on mental health

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 21, 2025 11:57 am
2 min read
Helen Fishburne, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington, says there are a variety of activities and community resources that can have a positive impact on mental health during the winter months. View image in full screen
Helen Fishburne, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington, says there are a variety of activities and community resources that can have a positive impact on mental health during the winter months. Submitted/CMHA Waterloo Wellington
Blue Monday is said to be the saddest day of the year.

A U.K-based travel company claimed it came up with the day in 2005, after making calculations about the weather and other conditions to identify Jan. 20 as the saddest day of the year.

The concept of the day has been debated, but people often feel down around this time of year.

Helen Fishburne, CEO of Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington, said approximately 15 per cent of Ontario’s general population experience the winter blues.

She said it’s important to pay attention to how someone is feeling.

“We know at this time of the year, January is a difficult month,” Fishburne said.

The days are shorter and the winter weather is often harsh. Plus, it’s harder for people to get out and connect with people.

Fishburne said part of the myth of Blue Monday is people start receiving their Christmas bills, adding that the amount of money they spent over the holidays often contributes to their discouragement and keeps them feeling down.

She said there are ways to respond to those feelings and “feed your wellness,” such as going for a walk, calling a friend, baking or making a meal for someone.

And if you don’t want to go outside, or are unable to, there are positive social media platforms and webinars to join when you feel lonely or disconnected.

Although there are many things you can do to feel better, she said it’s also important to address the cause of the issue.

Fishburne said it’s incredibly important to seek help through community resources.

“We want to make sure people are also thinking about and addressing the issues that are more at the root of why people are struggling,” she said.

She said they have come a long way regarding the stigma with mental health, particularly during the pandemic people talked about the impact, fear and concern of isolation.

And while talking about it helps change the narrative surrounding mental health, Fishburne said some people still struggle with the stigma.

There is a positive note to associate with the day and seasonal depression.

By simply talking about Blue Monday, Fishburne says we’re shining a light on what it actually means for people, their mental health and wellness what they can do about it.

