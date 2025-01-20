Menu

Crime

Homicide unit investigating death of man after Ontario car crash

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 1:26 pm
1 min read
A man from Caledon, Ont., is dead after a shooting and crash on Mon., Jan. 20, 2025. View image in full screen
A man from Caledon, Ont., is dead after a shooting and crash on Mon., Jan. 20, 2025. Catherine McDonald / Global News
Homicide detectives are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga following a shooting at an industrial complex in the city.

Peel Regional Police said the crash was reported just before 2 a.m. in the area of Dixie and Derry roads on Monday.

Paramedics who attended the scene said they took a man in his 20s to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later identified as Gurvinder Singh, 24, of Caledon.

Speaking at the scene, Const. Richard Chin said the incident began with a shooting at the Midway Boulevard, near Innovator Crescent. The man was reportedly involved in an altercation at the first scene and was shot before he attempted to flee.

While he was driving away from the scene, he crashed, police said. A coroner’s investigation will determine whether his death was caused by the crash or the shooting.

Police said they don’t know how many shots were fired.

Dixie Road southbound was closed between Derry and Midway on Monday morning due to the police investigation.

