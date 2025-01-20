Homicide unit investigating death of man after Ontario car crash

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga following a shooting at an industrial complex in the city.

Peel Regional Police said the crash was reported just before 2 a.m. in the area of Dixie and Derry roads on Monday.

Paramedics who attended the scene said they took a man in his 20s to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later identified as Gurvinder Singh, 24, of Caledon.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Speaking at the scene, Const. Richard Chin said the incident began with a shooting at the Midway Boulevard, near Innovator Crescent. The man was reportedly involved in an altercation at the first scene and was shot before he attempted to flee.

While he was driving away from the scene, he crashed, police said. A coroner’s investigation will determine whether his death was caused by the crash or the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they don’t know how many shots were fired.

Dixie Road southbound was closed between Derry and Midway on Monday morning due to the police investigation.