Keith Urban played an intimate show at the Horseshoe Tavern on Jan. 13, and then stopped by to chat with Kyle Grimard from the Corus network of country stations to talk about his 2025 Canadian tour, his latest single and why Canadian fans are so important to him.

View image in full screen Kyle Grimard from Country 104 sits down with Keith Urban to talk about his 2025 Canadian tour. Guitar Monkey Touring