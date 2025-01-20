Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

NB Liquor resumes credit and debit transactions after reporting cybersecurity threat

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2025 11:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Potential cyberattack shuts down NB Liquor stores'
Potential cyberattack shuts down NB Liquor stores
New Brunswick liquor stores have now been closed for more than two days. A potential cyber threat led the organization to shut down its systems on Tuesday. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports. – Jan 9, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick’s government-run liquor and cannabis stores have resumed regular service after a cybersecurity threat prompted them to suspend debit and credit card transactions almost two weeks ago.

NB Liquor, the Crown corporation that oversees both businesses, says it found “some anomalies” with its credit payment systems on Jan. 7.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

External experts were called in to investigate, but the Crown corporation has yet to explain what happened.

NB Liquor spokesperson Florence Gouton has said the organization was not hit by a ransomware attack — designed to hold a software system hostage until a ransom is paid.

Trending Now

As well, she said there was no impact on customers’ personal information.

The corporation released a statement Sunday saying the full resumption of business activities is “ongoing behind the scenes.”

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices