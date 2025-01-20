NB Liquor resumes credit and debit transactions after reporting cybersecurity threat

See more sharing options

New Brunswick’s government-run liquor and cannabis stores have resumed regular service after a cybersecurity threat prompted them to suspend debit and credit card transactions almost two weeks ago.

NB Liquor, the Crown corporation that oversees both businesses, says it found “some anomalies” with its credit payment systems on Jan. 7.

External experts were called in to investigate, but the Crown corporation has yet to explain what happened.

NB Liquor spokesperson Florence Gouton has said the organization was not hit by a ransomware attack — designed to hold a software system hostage until a ransom is paid.

As well, she said there was no impact on customers’ personal information.

The corporation released a statement Sunday saying the full resumption of business activities is “ongoing behind the scenes.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.