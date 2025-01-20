Menu

Crime

Calgary men look for answers after storage locker break-ins

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 8:54 am
2 min read
WATCH ABOVE (From Jan. 19, 2025): Two Calgary men are looking for answers after they say they had property stolen out of their storage lockers over the holidays. The men estimate their losses to be in the thousands, with both losing comic books. Sentinel Storage tells Global News that it is working closely with police on the investigation.
Two Calgary men are hoping to soon get some answers after some of their most prized possessions were stolen from their storage lockers over the holidays.

Matt Thomas and Heath McCoy said they were each storing property at separate Sentinel Storage locations in Calgary when they were broken into last year.

“It felt like I got kicked in the stomach,” Thomas said.

Thomas — who said he checks in on his locker at least once a month — said someone had broken into his locker by prying the trim off the wall that was holding the lock next to the unit door.

“The lock was still on there — it wasn’t cut,” he said.

“I opened the lock and I was in complete shock. Everything was all over, the boxes were everywhere and I felt terrible.”

Inside the locker, Thomas said he stored retired Lego sets, watches, computer monitors and other items. He said his cherished collection of comic books from his childhood is also gone.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They just noticed the amount of things I had in there, and they just took everything,” said Thomas, adding he estimates the value of what he lost to be about $8,000.

Heath McCoy was storing comic books inside a storage unit on Manning Road N.E. He said it was broken into on Dec. 23, and that he believes the thief was in and out very quickly.

“I think it must have been random because he just kind of came literally in and out in five minutes,” he said. “Nobody would have known what I had in (the storage locker).

“He cut the latch, he had a scooter only — weirdly enough — and got three boxes.”

McCoy said his collection contained rare, irreplaceable issues of Batman and Captain Britain comics that he has valued at around $5,000.

“It’s just a dirty thing to do,” he said. “It’s something that had a great sentimental value to me as well.”

Global News reached out to Sentinel Storage for a statement about what happened.

“Our facilities and clients’ security remain our highest priority,” the company said.

“While we cannot provide specific details at this time due to privacy considerations and an ongoing investigation, we are working closely with and fully co-operating with local police.”

McCoy said he continues to catalogue the comics he has lost for his insurance claim.

“I would rather have the comics back,” he said. “If we can get the comics back, I would love to have the comics back.”

Police confirmed the thefts are being investigated.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

