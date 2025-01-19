Menu

Crime

Alberta Mounties to crack down on theft of idling vehicles

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 19, 2025 4:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Motorists warned about dangers of idling unlocked vehicles in winter'
Motorists warned about dangers of idling unlocked vehicles in winter
RELATED: Alberta law enforcement officials are reminding people not to serve up their idling vehicles to opportunistic thieves with a province-wide campaign. Sarah Jones has more. – Jan 10, 2024
As temperatures drop, Alberta RCMP are firing up a new operation aimed at stopping the theft of idling vehicles during the winter months.

Operation Cold Start will see Alberta Mounties partner up with other police agencies in the province, including the Calgary and Lethbridge police services.

The initiative will run from Monday to Friday, focusing on preventing crimes of opportunity.

Police will check on idling vehicles left unattended to ensure they have been properly secured.

The RCMP says that while warming up their vehicle before a commute might be convenient for motorists, it’s also convenient for thieves.

Police say the theft of idling vehicles not only increases the cost of insurance for all drivers but the stolen vehicles are often used to commit further crimes.

Click to play video: 'The top 10 most stolen car models in Canada for 2023'
The top 10 most stolen car models in Canada for 2023
