Alberta Mounties to crack down on theft of idling vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

As temperatures drop, Alberta RCMP are firing up a new operation aimed at stopping the theft of idling vehicles during the winter months.

Operation Cold Start will see Alberta Mounties partner up with other police agencies in the province, including the Calgary and Lethbridge police services.

The initiative will run from Monday to Friday, focusing on preventing crimes of opportunity.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police will check on idling vehicles left unattended to ensure they have been properly secured.

The RCMP says that while warming up their vehicle before a commute might be convenient for motorists, it’s also convenient for thieves.

Police say the theft of idling vehicles not only increases the cost of insurance for all drivers but the stolen vehicles are often used to commit further crimes.

Story continues below advertisement