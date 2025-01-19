Menu

Sports

Connor McDavid, Tyler Myers to face hearings over late-game crosschecks

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 19, 2025 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Connor McDavid excited for rare chance to represent Canada'
Connor McDavid excited for rare chance to represent Canada
RELATED: It’s been over six years since Connor McDavid competed in an international competition. With Canada’s roster being announced Wednesday, McDavid will officially be competing in the Four Nations Face-Off. As Slav Kornik reports, McDavid is one of three Oilers selected to play in the tournament, but the only Canadian. – Dec 5, 2024
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will have a disciplinary hearing for his cross-check to the head of Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.

Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers also will have a hearing for cross-checking Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard. The league said the dates and times of the hearings have yet to be determined.

Both incidents occurred Saturday night during a melee at the end of the Canucks’ 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Vancouver.

McDavid was given a match penalty when he slammed his stick into Garland’s head after the players got tangled up with the clock winding down and the Oilers looking for the tying goal.

Myers also received a match penalty when he hit Bouchard in the face with his stick as the Edmonton defenseman approached him.

Every other skater on the ice received a minor penalty for roughing.

A match penalty is given when officials determine a player has intentionally injured — or tried to injure — an opponent. The sanction carries an automatic suspension until the NHL’s commissioner weighs in.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

