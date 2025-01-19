Menu

Crime

Baby dies after rescue from Ontario house fire; 3 others hospitalized

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 19, 2025 1:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Toronto : Jan. 18, 2025'
Global News at 6 Toronto : Jan. 18, 2025
An infant died in a house fire Saturday in Scarborough that left three family members in hospital. Police have taken a man into custody while they investigate. Plus, the homelessness crisis in Ontario is at a critical level, with an estimated 80,000 people experiencing homelessness last year. Volunteers distributed winter survival kit over the weekends to help some of the people sleeping rough.
A baby has died and three other people, including a young child, were hospitalized after a weekend house fire in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Finch Avenue and Brimley Road just before 11:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Toronto police say a 38-year-old man was found with self-inflicted injuries and is in hospital under police custody. He is in critical condition.

An eight-month-old baby, a four year old and a woman in her 70s were also rescued from the burning home.

All four were rushed to hospital, but police confirmed Saturday afternoon that the eight-month-old had since died.

“Unfortunately, I am sad to tell you this, that the eight-month-old has been pronounced. Even with the heroic efforts of Toronto paramedic services, fire services, and the doctors and nurses at the hospital,” Toronto Police Duty Insp. Saleem Husain said.

The four-year-old boy is recovering from smoke inhalation. The woman in her 70s is also recovering, police say.

Toronto police have also confirmed all four victims are members of the same family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Toronto police homicide unit, forensic identification services, as well as the Ontario Fire Marshal and Toronto Fire Services are involved.

