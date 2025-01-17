Alberta braces for Trump tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

The weight of president-elect Trump’s threat of a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian exports into the United States is looming, especially on Alberta.

Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge, says Alberta is Canada’s largest exporter to the U.S., and would be hit the hardest should the tariffs be implemented.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This is a massive concern,” said Lewington. “A 25-per cent tariff makes any Canadian good moving into the U.S. 25 per cent more expensive than its competitive product that’s being made in the United States.”

Lewington hopes negotiations between the provincial and federal governments with the U.S. would result in the removal or reduction of the tariffs, otherwise the Canada would be faced with a recession, loss of thousands of jobs, and a rise in the price of goods.

Watch the video above to learn more.