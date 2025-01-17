Menu

Canada

Alberta braces for Trump tariffs

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 8:12 pm
1 min read
Alberta braces for Trump tariffs
WATCH: President-elect Donald Trump's vow of a 25 per cent tariff on all products exported into the United States from Canada is concerning for business groups in Alberta. As Jordan Prentice reports, the U.S. accounts for around 90 per cent of Alberta's exports.
The weight of president-elect Trump’s threat of a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian exports into the United States is looming, especially on Alberta.

Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge, says Alberta is Canada’s largest exporter to the U.S., and would be hit the hardest should the tariffs be implemented.

“This is a massive concern,” said Lewington. “A 25-per cent tariff makes any Canadian good moving into the U.S. 25 per cent more expensive than its competitive product that’s being made in the United States.”

Lewington hopes negotiations between the provincial and federal governments with the U.S. would result in the removal or reduction of the tariffs, otherwise the Canada would be faced with a recession, loss of thousands of jobs, and a rise in the price of goods.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Story continues below advertisement

 

