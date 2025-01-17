Gold medal shine hasn’t worn off for Saskatchewan Women’s World U18 Hockey champs

Send this page to someone via email

Going into a gold medal tilt with their archrivals in the United States on Sunday, Team Canada sniper Stryker Zablocki knew a full-out effort was the only way to land on top of the podium.

At the end of 60 minutes, she and the rest of her teammates mobbed goaltender Marilou Grenier celebrating a IIHF Women’s World U18 Hockey Championship victory.

“It was surreal,” said Zablocki. “It was everything that we dreamed of since we were little girls. Knowing that we were world champions just felt so amazing.”

It was fitting that Prince Albert’s Zablocki would be the one to seal a gold medal for Team Canada as part of the 3-0 shutout victory, punctuating the team’s best game of the tournament with a empty-net goal with 1:37 left in the third period.

“I just kind of blocked a shot,” said Zablocki. “I got a breakaway and skated all the way down to the net. It was just a sigh of relief knowing that the game was pretty much in our hands now.”

Sunday’s win over the United States gave Canada sweet redemption in Vantaa, Finland, after finishing with a bronze medal the year prior.

University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s hockey goaltending coach Sheldon Goertzen watched on as Zablocki buried the dagger and said it was that moment the gold medal became real for him.

“When that third goal went in you could feel the emotions start to really stir,” said Goertzen, who served as Canada’s goaltending coach for the tournament. “Once you heard that buzzer, it was unbelievable. It was just a flush of emotion, excitement and cheering.”

For Zablocki, who led the Regina AAA Rebels to the program’s first Esso Cup title last April as tournament MVP, it was a breakout World Championships for the Northeastern University commit.

Through six games she led all skaters with eight goals and 12 points, being named a tournament all-star in the process.

“I think last year I was pretty nervous going into it,” said Zablocki. “This year, knowing that I’ve played on the international stage already, I had a little more confidence. I was set up with some pretty good linemates who helped me out and it just came along the way.”

Team Canada earned gold with a large Saskatchewan contingent, as Zablocki and Goertzen were joined by a pair of Saskatoon products in forward Alida Korte and goaltender Ava Drabyk.

Korte, who is U18 teammates with Drabyk at RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna, got into a pair of games for Team Canada in Finland registering one assist.

“I’ve played with Ava and Stryker for so long,” said Korte. “So to be able to do it with them and bring it back here is really cool.”

As for Drabyk, the former Saskatoon AAA Stars netminder didn’t see any game action as she was the designated third goaltender for the tournament.

Despite not hitting the ice, she said it was the most special time of her hockey career and celebrated the path with her Saskatchewan teammates which has led to gold.

“Just knowing that we’ve all been together for this long and knowing each other’s journeys and how hard we’ve all worked to get to where we are now,” said Drabyk. “It’s just even more special.”

“I hope other girls and players from Saskatchewan look up to that and think that they can do it too.”

All three are committed to NCAA Division I programs next year, with Korte slated to attend Ohio State University and Drabyk heading off to Syracuse University.

For Zablocki, who is back in North America in New York State with the Bishop Kearney Selects program, it was a week in Finland which she’ll take pride in for the rest of her career.

“Being able to represent not only my country but also my province is such an amazing feeling,” said Zablocki. “Having all my friends and Sheldon there as well with me, it just felt so great knowing that we’re representing Saskatchewan and doing the best we can for the province.”