Investigation request highlights tensions between Edmonton police, its oversight body and city council

One day after learning her posting to the Edmonton Police Commission is under scrutiny, Edmonton human rights expert Renée Vaugeois says the move further escalates the ongoing tensions between the City of Edmonton, Edmonton Police Service, and the civilian body that oversees it.

“At a time when our community is facing so many urgent challenges, I find it difficult to reconcile the use of provincial public resources to investigate my role on the commission,” Vaugeois said in a statement to Global News on Friday.

Vaugeois — who has been the executive director of the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights for 20 years — was one of four citizens appointed to the commission on a two-year term at the end of December.

At the commission’s first meeting of the year on Thursday, members became aware the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) had taken issue with the appointments of both Vaugeois and Dan Jones, a criminologist and former officer with EPS.

View image in full screen Edmonton Police Commission members Dan Jones and Renée Vaugeois. Edmonton Police Commission

At that time, Vaugeois said she was asked to take a leave from the Edmonton Police Commission (EPC) to allow for an external review of conflicts of interest.

Vaugeois said she was prepared and agreed to step away.

However, she said a few hours later it came to light EPS Chief Dale McFee had escalated the issue and asked the Alberta government to intervene in the two appointments.

The move was unexpected, Vaugeois said, adding she did not become aware of it until after stepping away from the meetings.

“While I understood that the commission would conduct its own review, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee escalating the matter to a provincial inquiry raises concerns about how we prioritize and allocate the use of our public funds and further escalates tensions between the City of Edmonton, Edmonton Police Service, and the Edmonton Police Commission.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "While I understood that the commission would conduct its own review, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee escalating the matter to a provincial inquiry raises concerns about how we prioritize and allocate the use of our public funds and further escalates tensions between the City of Edmonton, Edmonton Police Service, and the Edmonton Police Commission."

What is the police service’s motive? Experts weigh in

University of Alberta criminologist Temitope Oriola says the move by the Edmonton Police Service could be part of a larger strategy to have a say over its future.

“I think this is about control. Control of the narrative as well as about control of the micromechanics of the Edmonton Police Commission.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think this is about control. Control of the narrative as well as about control of the micromechanics of the Edmonton Police Commission."

Oriola said the move would have been more appropriate coming from the Edmonton Police Association labour union, not the service itself.

“It is not the place of the Edmonton Police Service to try to dictate to the Edmonton City Council who gets to be on the police commission.

“It is simply not your place.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It is simply not your place."

For a year or so now, police and council have been at odds over a number of issues and Oriola said this does nothing to bridge the gap.

MacEwan University political scientist Chaldeans Mensah said he suspects EPS feels the new appointments have taken too many political stances in the past.

“There’s a political undertone here of the police (are) unhappy with the specific individuals who are supposed to be unbiased and provide oversight and accountability,” he said.

Global News reached out to the Edmonton Police Service on Thursday for an interview with the chief about why the investigation has been requested, but as Friday evening he had not been made available.

3:19 Dan Jones quits police commission after EPS asks province to investigate 2 appointments

How were Vaugeois, Jones appointed to the Edmonton Police Commission?

The Edmonton Police Commission oversees the police service and is made up of both elected officials and community members who meet monthly.

The EPC includes two city councillors — the current members are Anne Stevenson and Jo-Anne Wright — plus seven members appointed by city council and up to five members appointed by the Alberta government.

Vaugeois has led initiatives addressing poverty, policing and youth aging out of care, and founded the Stride Advocacy program to support marginalized people navigating human rights systems.

She has a master’s degree in political science from the University of Alberta and has dedicated her career to fostering equity and justice.

“I was encouraged to apply for the Edmonton Police Commission by respected community leaders who believed my experience and commitment to fostering inclusive communities could contribute to meaningful progress,” Vaugeois said in her statement. She did not say who encouraged her to apply.

To appoint public members to the Edmonton Police Commission, Vaugeois said the city undertakes a rigorous selection process.

That included two interviews, comprehensive background checks, and a criminal record check, Vaugeois said.

Throughout the process, Vaugeois said she was transparent about potential conflicts of interest and added she provided complete disclosures to ensure accountability and integrity.

“The Edmonton city council performed its due diligence,” her statement said.

2:01 Rift between Edmonton council, police commission caused by miscommunication

Mayor Sohi says he’s never seen EPS take issue before

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said commissioners are appointed through a robust recruitment process that is open to members of the public, and confirmed all candidates undergo an enhanced security clearance and criminal records check.

Sohi, who for the majority of the past 18 years has served in Edmonton as either a city councillor or mayor, said he has never seen something like this happen.

“I have never heard EPS ever question who gets appointed to commission. That recruitment process has been followed for decades,” he said on Friday. “Our recruitment process is very sound, robust and inclusive.

“It allows Edmontonians to step up and serve this city.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It allows Edmontonians to step up and serve this city."

Sohi said he was disappointed the concerns EPS had were raised with Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis first, before they were directed to city council.

“This approach may deter members of the public from serving on the Edmonton Police Commission in future, and may erode trust in the commission as an arms-length governance body.”

Vaugeois said she stepped into the role aiming to fostering a safer, more inclusive community where everyone feels valued, bringing her experience as a human rights advocate to the table.

“I have always sought to bring diverse perspectives to the table, not to undermine policing but to strengthen it. Critiquing systems and advocating for change are not acts of opposition; they are acts of care. The Edmonton Police Commission needs diverse public voices.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I have always sought to bring diverse perspectives to the table, not to undermine policing but to strengthen it. Critiquing systems and advocating for change are not acts of opposition; they are acts of care. The Edmonton Police Commission needs diverse public voices."

She added her hope has always been to work collaboratively “to address the root causes of harm in our city and to support the Edmonton Police Service in becoming an organization that reflects the values of transparency, dignity, and justice.”

Vaugeois said she’s witnessed events in Edmonton that have shaped her belief change is needed, citing the forced closure of community events, the marginalization of vulnerable voices, and the tragic loss of lives.

“These experiences pushed me to take on this role despite the challenges, knowing that meaningful oversight and public accountability are essential to creating community healing.”

What does the Edmonton Police Service take issue with?

The Edmonton Police Service refused to say why it takes issue with her appointment, citing “privacy legislation.”

“EPS can identify only the names of these public officials and not the nature of the concerns, which generally relate to public-facing activities undertaken by the two appointees in either private or professional capacities,” a news release from the police service said.

Edmonton police implied in its Thursday news release Vaugeois and Jones may not be able to perform their role “diligently, faithfully, to the best of their ability and according to law.”

“The EPS maintains that the underlying concerns will hinder the ability of recent appointees to fully function in their roles as commissioners and will impede the EPC’s ability to oversee the service and ensure required standards continue to be met,” the EPS news release stated. Their exact concerns were not disclosed.

The Edmonton Police Service said it submitted an application on Wednesday to Minister Mike Ellis, requesting ministerial intervention into the appointments of Jones and Vaugeois.

2:00 Edmonton Police Commission, city council at odds

Ellis also would not disclose the exact nature of the concerns EPS has raised but said he intends to launch an inquiry into the alleged dysfunction between police and council:

“The allegations contained in this complaint are neither minor nor frivolous and choosing to launch an inquiry is not done lightly. The risks of erosion of public trust are too high. It cannot be tolerated in Edmonton or in any part of Alberta.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The allegations contained in this complaint are neither minor nor frivolous and choosing to launch an inquiry is not done lightly. The risks of erosion of public trust are too high. It cannot be tolerated in Edmonton or in any part of Alberta."

The relationship between the police commission and council has deteriorated over the past year, with the two bodies engaging in back-and-forth disputes over issues like transparency.

Last summer the commission asked for a mediator to help mend the relationship and then proposed city councillors no longer sit on the civilian body that oversees policing in the city.

Former city councillor Ben Henderson is the new chair of the commission, after his predecessor’s term ended last month.

He was already on the EPC but stepped up to the role in hopes of helping mend the relationship with police, council and the commission.

“I don’t think anybody would say it’s working the way we’d like it to — but ‘dysfunction’ I think, is a little strong,” he said of Ellis’ characterization of the relationship.

Henderson said EPC members take their role seriously, as they want to govern with integrity and without conflict of interest, so he welcomes a third-party review to ensure the commission is operating as it should.

That said, Henderson also said this is the first time he’s ever encountered this issue.

“The question that was raised to us was about whether there might be some conflicts — but those same questions could be raised about any commissioner.”

2:38 Edmonton Police Commission, city council at odds over request to remove councillors

Edmonton police said it had two issues it wanted Ellis to look into.

First, the force asked for ministerial intervention in city council’s process for all EPC appointments, and second, EPS asked Ellis to intervene in the particular appointments of Vaugeois and Jones.

The EPS said it can request an investigation under the Police Act, which permits it to “refer disagreements about the appointment of commissioners to the minister, who may then intervene upon determining that it is desirable to do so.”

Minister Ellis said he would provide more details on the scope of his public inquiry in the coming days.

Dan Jones quits, Vaugeois still on the commission

Shortly after the news broke, Dan Jones resigned from his commission seat.

He was a member of the EPS for more than two decades and wore many hats during that time, including homicide detective, undercover officer, foot patrol and gang unit member.

“By joining the Edmonton Police Commission, my goal was to be able to serve our community in a different way,” Jones said in a statement.

7:23 Former Edmonton police officer shares toll line of duty deaths take on members

Jones has since obtained a master’s in criminology from the University of Cambridge and is the chair of justice studies at NorQuest College.

“It’s extremely disappointing that things have come to this,” Oriola said.

Oriola thought Jones was a perfect appointment to the commission, given his experience and education.

“He would have, I think, brought a very unique and nuanced perspective as a former police officer, as an academic, as well as a citizen.

“I think it’s a loss for the city of Edmonton.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think it's a loss for the city of Edmonton."

Jones said he didn’t want his term to be clouded or overshadowed by the concerns for the next two years, so he resigned his seat.

“I had not anticipated that providing this service to my fellow Edmontonians would cause such consternation and concern arising from any real or perceived conflict of interest which may or may not be determined.”

Vaugeois has not followed suit.

“I remain steadfast in my belief that collaboration, accountability, and trust-building are the pathways to a stronger Edmonton,” she said on Friday.