Edmonton Police Commission wants councillor members replaced by public reps

The Edmonton Police Commission is proposing that city councillors no longer sit on the civilian body that oversees policing in the city.

A report heading to council on Tuesday recommends that city council replace councillor members on the Edmonton Police Commission with members of the public.

Having city councillors on police commissions is a common occurrence in Canadian cities. There are currently two members of Edmonton City Council who sit on the Edmonton Police Commission.

The report states “the voices and opinions of councillors tend to far outweigh those of regular commissioners” and that “council members bring political and council influence into the room with them.”

Sspomitapi Coun. Jo-Anne Wright, who sits on the commission, said she wants to know what the public thinks about the idea.

“When I’m in council, I’m a councillor. When I’m on the commission, I’m a commissioner,” Wright said.

O-day’min Coun. Anne Stevenson, who also sits on the commission, said she doesn’t believe she’s won any votes through her role on the commission.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he sees value in having council members as part of the commission.

“I think their point of view is that having elected officials on the commission probably gives them a little bit more advantage to access to information, or they carry more weight in the conversations,” Sohi said.

“But that’s not my experience. I think every commission member is equal in participation and when they make a decision. So we look forward to the conversation and we want to have a very constructive relationship with our Edmonton Police Commission because they play a very, very important role in ensuring policing resources.”

Political analyst John Brennan believes elected members have a place on commission, which is responsible for overseeing the expensive budget item. He believes the proposal to replace elected officials with members of the public is a product of a fractured relationship.

“I think the senior levels of the Edmonton Police Service and the Edmonton Police Commission have just had it with this council,” Brennan said.

The report must be approved by council. It’s a move Brennan doesn’t see happening, but added the discussion will leave an impression.

“How is that going to help the relationship between the police commission and city council? I just don’t see any good coming of it.”

Murray Billett, a former chair of the commission, argues that council members’ decisions are based on the ballot box and not what’s best for the Edmonton Police Service.

“City councillors have absolutely no place on the Edmonton Police Commission,” Billett said. “Select your police commissioners wisely, then you perhaps will get along with them. So, understanding your wheelhouse, stay in your aisle, do your job. I think that will make for better relationships between the two.”

He added that tension between the commission and council is normal. He believes it’s essential.

“Policing is essential. If there aren’t a few sparks flying between the commission and city council, then both sides aren’t doing their job.”

The Edmonton Police Commission said it will respect whatever decision is made.

“Regardless of the outcome, we have advanced this recommendation in order to improve police governance by opening up two commission sears to members of the public,” the commission said in a statement.

— With files from Morgan Black, Global News.