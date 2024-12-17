Edmonton Police Commission chair quits after trying to continue role from Portugal

Send this page to someone via email

A week after the Edmonton Police Commission chair said he planned to serve the remainder of his term from Portugal, John McDougall has made an about-face.

“After much reflection over the past few days, I have decided to resign my position as a member of the Edmonton Police Commission, effective immediately,” McDougall said in a statement released by the commission Tuesday morning.

Last week, when speaking to Global News from the European country, McDougall said he believed living abroad would not interfere with his role on the civilian oversight body.

While he was the current chair of the police commission, his time in that role was set to end on Dec. 31, after which he would have reverted to being a regular member.

He was appointed by the province to a three-year term that ends in 2026 and last week said he intended to complete his term as a member of the commission from abroad.

After the news came out, some Edmontonians expressed concern with such a role being held by someone not physically living in the community they are appointed to serve.

Tom Engel, the chair of the policing committee for the Criminal Trial Lawyers’ Association and vocal critic of misconduct in law enforcement, said he believed completing a term from Portugal was unacceptable.

“You lose an awful lot not being there in person,” he told Global News last week. “How do you keep abreast of what is happening in Edmonton?

Provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said on Tuesday McDougall has been serving on the commission for nearly seven years and “his experience and knowledge is vital during this time of change at EPS and at the commission. John is regularly in Edmonton and engaged with the daily activities of the commission.”

Ellis said McDougall was in Portugal over the holidays setting up his new home there, but remains a resident of Edmonton in the meantime.

“Once he permanently moves later in 2025, the expectation is that he would step down.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Once he permanently moves later in 2025, the expectation is that he would step down."

Instead, the former physician assistant and retired Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Major chose to do so early.

“I thank my fellow commissioners whom I had the pleasure serving alongside over the past seven years. I am truly honoured to have improved policing in Edmonton and look forward to seeing that work continue for the betterment of this city.

“I leave the Commission with my head held high and my heart full of gratitude.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I leave the Commission with my head held high and my heart full of gratitude."

The Edmonton Police Commission oversees the Edmonton Police Service and is made up of both elected officials and community members who meet monthly.

Current members include city councillors Anne Stevenson and Jo-Anne Wright. The members of the public appointed by city council are Shazia Amiri, Irfan Chaudhry, Ben Henderson, Kemi Kufuor-Boakye, vice-chair Anne-Marie Lambert, Wally Sinclair and David Sowemimo.

Three other members are appointed by the province: Dr. Michael Lee, Dr. Jayan Nagendran, and McDougall.

John Statton, the chief communications officer for the commission, said normally the vice chair would function as the chair if something came up over the next two weeks, but the commission does not meet again this year.

Instead, Statton said the commission will pick new leaders at its next meeting, as it always intended to do.

“Each January at their Annual General Meeting, the commissioners elect a new chair and vice chair by secret ballot on the morning of the first public meeting of the year. Both positions are one-year terms (January to December 31).”