Edmonton Police Commission member to complete his term in Portugal, lawyer raises concerns

A member of the Edmonton Police Commission plans to serve the remainder of his term from Portugal and says he believes living abroad will not interfere with his role, even though a member of a local lawyers association has concerns.

On Friday, Global News spoke with John McDougall from his home in the European country.

Currently, McDougall serves as the chair of the police commission. His time as chair comes to an end on Dec. 31.

However, McDougall does intend to complete his term as a member of the commission from abroad. He was appointed by the province to a three-year term that ends in 2026.

“We have no more formal meetings booked for the remainder of 2024,” he said. “I have no intention of running for chair next year.”

Tom Engel, the chair of the policing committee for the Criminal Trial Lawyers’ Association, said he believes completing a term from Portugal is “unacceptable.”

“I have chaired a number of volunteer boards,” Engel said. “(A video call) is no replacement for being in person. You are dealing with citizens, police officers — there are conversations happening. You lose an awful lot not being there in person.

“How do you keep abreast of what is happening in Edmonton?

McDougall said he can continue to serve his role from abroad.

“Just because I stepped on an airplane doesn’t mean I have severed all of my ties with the city,” he said.

“I have lived in Edmonton and Alberta for a considerable amount of time. I carry that with me wherever I go.

"I am committed to the city (and) I am committed to the service for the duration of my term. … Just because I am geographically somewhere else does not mean I am not committed to the work.

“We have commissioners who have participated remotely for the entire year through Zoom — whether that’s Canada, South America or Europe — the fact is that they are still participating.”

McDougall last physically attended a public police commission meeting in November, and has been living in Portugal for about two weeks. He attended a recent December meeting virtually.

“It is no different than me being at home unwell, calling in by Zoom,” he said. “This is my personal life. I am following all the rules. There is no residency requirement to be appointed by the City or the province.

"There's nothing in the Police Act that says I cannot serve while not being a citizen of Edmonton."

McDougall said he has alerted the public safety minister’s office to let the minister know that he is no longer living in Edmonton.

“They reviewed it and they have no issue with it,” McDougall said.

During an unrelated news conference in Calgary on Friday, Alberta’s public safety minister said he was not aware McDougall would be performing his commission duties overseas.

“My understanding is that he will be in Edmonton while performing the duties and only when he is done and retired will be moving to Portugal,” Mike Ellis said.

McDougall told Global News he would return to Edmonton if there was a “significant event” that requires members of the commission to be physically present.

“I don’t think (people will be upset),” he said. “My time with the commission speaks for itself.

"I have two years left, and I would very much like to serve out my term and not have my personal life interfere with the good work we do on the commission."

Commissioner Irfan Chaudry said, in general, the commission has been using Zoom for the majority of his term.

He said, though he can’t speak about McDougall’s situation specifically, he does not have an issue with how commissioners participate, as long as they participate and remain engaged.

Global News reached out to Mayor Amarjeet Sohi for comment, but he directed our questions to the police commission.