Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mailbox break-ins cause concern on Saskatoon’s west side

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 2:47 pm
1 min read
Canada Post says there has been a string of mailbox break-ins in Saskatoon's west side. View image in full screen
Canada Post says there has been a string of mailbox break-ins in Saskatoon's west side. Ethan Butterfield / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For 30 days, Canadians found themselves largely without mail delivery as Canada Post workers hit the picket line.

But now that Canada Post is back out for deliveries, so too are front porch thieves and mailbox robbers.

In Saskatoon, several mailboxes on the west side of the city have been the target of break-ins over the last few days.

“We can confirm there have been recent vandalism incidents at community mailbox sites in the Saskatoon west side area,” Canada Post said in a statement. “We are working to repair the affected parcel compartments as soon as possible in the next few days. In the meantime, affected customers’ mail is being securely held.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When Saskatoon resident Mike Vermette heard about the thefts, he went to check his mail and found scratch marks on the box.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am kind of worried about it,” Vermette said. “I used to come once a week; now I come sooner than that even though I’m not expecting much in the mail.

“It’s always the not knowing what you missed on.”

Trending Now

Canada Post said it is best to collect your mail daily if possible.

“If you plan to be away, use Canada Post’s Hold Mail Service to suspend delivery until you return,” the statement reads.

It also recommends tracking your items online or changing your delivery preferences.

Saskatoon police say they haven’t had any recent reports, but say these crimes are not uncommon and tend to go unreported.

“I am aware of the concern and we are actively looking at these things and will be investigating fully to see what we can do in terms of identifying offenders and putting a stop to it,” Saskatoon police Chief Cameron McBride said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices