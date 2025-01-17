Menu

Canada

Road closures in effect as demolition of Vancouver heritage building to begin

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 2:42 pm
1 min read
Vancouver city council has ordered the demolition of a 115-year-old heritage building that engineers say has become dangerously unstable. Troy Charles reports. – Dec 19, 2024
The process of demolishing a downtown Vancouver heritage building will begin on Friday.

Council ordered the demolition of the former Dunsmuir Hotel last month.

City staff said the building had become so deteriorated, due to years of neglect, that it was at risk of collapsing.

The city is now exploring its options for legal recourse against the property’s owner Holborn Properties.

Preparatory work will begin on Friday, with the demolition process wrapping up on Monday.

Road closures will be in effect starting Friday afternoon on Dunsmuir Street between Homer and Seymour and on Richards between Georgia and Pender.

