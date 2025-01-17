Road closures in effect as demolition of Vancouver heritage building to begin

Send this page to someone via email

The process of demolishing a downtown Vancouver heritage building will begin on Friday.

Council ordered the demolition of the former Dunsmuir Hotel last month.

City staff said the building had become so deteriorated, due to years of neglect, that it was at risk of collapsing.

The city is now exploring its options for legal recourse against the property’s owner Holborn Properties.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Preparatory work will begin on Friday, with the demolition process wrapping up on Monday.

Road closures will be in effect starting Friday afternoon on Dunsmuir Street between Homer and Seymour and on Richards between Georgia and Pender.