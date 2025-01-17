Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed in crash with semi, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 1:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Highway crash investigations continue'
Highway crash investigations continue
RELATED: RCMP say there are too many crashes on highways as they continue to investigate a number of incidents this year and are calling on Manitobans to be more cautious. – Aug 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 42-year-old man is dead after his vehicle was involved in a crash with a semi-truck on Thursday evening, Winnipeg police say.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of McGillivray Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway around 7:15 p.m., where the man was found with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 27, stayed at the scene to speak with police. No charges have been laid and police continue to investigate.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage that might help the investigation is asked to contact the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads'
Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices