Man killed in crash with semi, Winnipeg police say

A 42-year-old man is dead after his vehicle was involved in a crash with a semi-truck on Thursday evening, Winnipeg police say.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of McGillivray Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway around 7:15 p.m., where the man was found with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 27, stayed at the scene to speak with police. No charges have been laid and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage that might help the investigation is asked to contact the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).