Crime

Man, 19, charged in Ontario real estate agent’s kidnapping, murder case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2025 10:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Burned human remains’: Body of missing Ontario real estate agent identified'
‘Burned human remains’: Body of missing Ontario real estate agent identified
RELATED: ‘Burned human remains’: Body of missing Ontario real estate agent identified – Aug 22, 2024
Another person has been arrested as police continue to investigate the alleged kidnapping and murder of a Markham, Ont., Realtor.

Police say a 19-year-old from Toronto is the sixth person — and the fifth teenager — to be charged in connection to Yuk-Ying Anita Mui’s case.

York Regional Police say he was arrested Wednesday and faces several charges, including manslaughter, kidnapping, and accessory after the fact to murder.

The burned remains of the 56-year-old Realtor were found in Parry Sound, Ont., three days after she was reported missing by her family in early August.

Police say investigators believe she went missing from an address in Stouffville, Ont., where she had been doing real-estate business.

Click to play video: 'Markham man’s escape amid murder charge makes ‘stronger case’ for police: crime analyst'
Markham man’s escape amid murder charge makes ‘stronger case’ for police: crime analyst
Trending Now

Investigators have said a 47-year-old Markham man wanted for first-degree murder in the case is believed to have fled Canada.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

