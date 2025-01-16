Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan woman pleads guilty in fatal drunk driving crash

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 5:32 pm
1 min read
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. File / Global News
A Saskatchewan woman accused of driving down the wrong side of the highway while impaired, killing two women and injuring two children, is pleading guilty.

Thirty-two-year-old Brittany Barry pleaded guilty to four of her 16 charges: two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

She had also been facing two counts each of impaired driving causing death and bodily harm, driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit causing death and bodily harm, and criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm.

In court Thursday, her lawyer Brian Pfefferle requested court be adjourned until March 14 so Barry can formally enter a guilty plea for dangerous driving causing death and causing bodily harm.

Pfefferle said the hope is the other charges will be disposed of by the Crown when the plea is made.

“This is not a plea bargain,” Pfefferle said. “This is someone who’s stepping up to the plate to take responsibility at an early outset and is prepared to take responsibility. And we anticipate presenting a significant sentence on the next appearance.”

The crash occurred on Oct. 19, 2024 on Highway 11.

Fifty-three-year-old Laura Hannah and her 20-year-old daughter Jamie Hannah died in the crash. They were from Lake Isle, Alta., according to police.

RCMP said Barry’s two children were injured in the crash. They are the victims on the bodily harm charges.

Court has been adjourned until March 14t for resolution.

