Canada

Blown tire blamed for causing passenger plane’s landing gear to collapse in Halifax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2025 12:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax airport back to normal after plane’s fiery landing'
Halifax airport back to normal after plane’s fiery landing
RELATED: Halifax Stanfield International Airport is running normally again after an Air Canada plane caught fire as it skidded down the runway. Heidi Petracek reports on what investigators are likely now looking for, and how some of the plane's passengers are feeling in the incident's aftermath – Dec 30, 2024
The Transportation Safety Board says a blown tire is to blame for the collapse of a passenger plane’s landing gear as it touched down in Halifax last month, causing an engine fire and evacuation of the aircraft.

The Air Canada Express flight, operated by regional carrier PAL Airlines, had 73 passengers and four crew members on board, but no one was injured during the rough landing on Dec. 28 at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The independent board issued a statement today saying a tire on the left side of the De Havilland Dash 8 blew apart as the turboprop aircraft was taking off from the St. John’s International Airport in eastern Newfoundland.

The board’s investigators confirmed finding tire fragments on the runway in St. John’s, but they also found that the crew were unaware of what had happened as the aircraft continued to its destination.

When the plane touched down in Halifax, the blown tire caused a vibration that unlocked a brace stabilizing the landing gear.

As the landing gear collapsed, the left propeller struck the runway, causing a fire in the left engine.

The board says the crew then activated the engine’s extinguisher system and the plane was safely evacuated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

