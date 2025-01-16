‘Horrible news’: Realtor, community members say hotel fire is a big loss for Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A vacant Winnipeg hotel destroyed by a fire on Wednesday was to be turned into housing, a local realtor says.

Brad Gross says he recently sold the now-demolished former Sutherland Hotel to a buyer who planned to convert the historic building, built in 1882, to housing.

“You know, these empty buildings are tough to sell — I’m not going to be skirting around that one,” Gross told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg. “It’s unfortunate to see it all go up in smoke.

“I did get it sold, and we had the paperwork, the deposit cheque coming, and the possession date coming up in a few months here … and then this happens. It’s horrible news.”

View image in full screen Firefighters tackle a blaze at the Sutherland Hotel on Main Street on Jan. 16, 2025. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Gross said the hotel, when renovated, could have been a solid money-making investment for the buyer.

Story continues below advertisement

“Each room at $600 times 50, it’s easy math — and plus you have the commercial on the main (floor),” he said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It would have made almost $600,000 a year. Just a remarkable opportunity for somebody, (an opportunity) that is now gone.”

Gross said the building had been vacant for some time, but the outlook for the structure had been positive until the blaze.

Marshall Wiebe, a Point Douglas resident, told 680 CJOB that he’s proud to live in the neighbourhood, but said repeated fires continue to plague the community, and he’s worried someone will eventually get hurt.

“We can talk about fires and how ugly it is for the neighbourhood, but for public safety, it’s a life and death issue now,” Wiebe said.

“It’s a colossal waste of our fire services … these fires happen and then it’s forgotten about. Who causes these fires? It’s always just a big question mark.”

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said Wednesday the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Wiebe said he’d like to see the city make it easier for people to invest in the area, as the current situation is scary and can’t continue.

“You have a guy who wants to take over a property — let him go at it. The city seems to be in the way of a lot of these initiatives.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have these vacant lots in our area… even if they do have fences, they get cut or torn down. Even if you did have a business venture in mind, who would want to invest in this area of North Main? It’s frustrating.”

The hotel was reduced to a pile of rubble Thursday morning after it was deemed a total loss in the fire.