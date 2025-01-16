Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Horrible news’: Realtor, community members say hotel fire is a big loss for Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 2:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Sutherland Hotel expected to be total loss after fire rips through historic building'
Sutherland Hotel expected to be total loss after fire rips through historic building
A historic Winnipeg hotel is expected to be a total loss after the building went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A vacant Winnipeg hotel destroyed by a fire on Wednesday was to be turned into housing, a local realtor says.

Brad Gross says he recently sold the now-demolished former Sutherland Hotel to a buyer who planned to convert the historic building, built in 1882, to housing.

“You know, these empty buildings are tough to sell — I’m not going to be skirting around that one,” Gross told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg. “It’s unfortunate to see it all go up in smoke.

“I did get it sold, and we had the paperwork, the deposit cheque coming, and the possession date coming up in a few months here … and then this happens. It’s horrible news.”

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the Sutherland Hotel on Main Street on Jan. 16, 2025. View image in full screen
Firefighters tackle a blaze at the Sutherland Hotel on Main Street on Jan. 16, 2025. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Gross said the hotel, when renovated, could have been a solid money-making investment for the buyer.

Story continues below advertisement

“Each room at $600 times 50, it’s easy math — and plus you have the commercial on the main (floor),” he said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It would have made almost $600,000 a year. Just a remarkable opportunity for somebody, (an opportunity) that is now gone.”

Gross said the building had been vacant for some time, but the outlook for the structure had been positive until the blaze.

Marshall Wiebe, a Point Douglas resident, told 680 CJOB that he’s proud to live in the neighbourhood, but said repeated fires continue to plague the community, and he’s worried someone will eventually get hurt.

“We can talk about fires and how ugly it is for the neighbourhood, but for public safety, it’s a life and death issue now,” Wiebe said.

“It’s a colossal waste of our fire services … these fires happen and then it’s forgotten about. Who causes these fires? It’s always just a big question mark.”

Trending Now

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said Wednesday the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Wiebe said he’d like to see the city make it easier for people to invest in the area, as the current situation is scary and can’t continue.

“You have a guy who wants to take over a property — let him go at it. The city seems to be in the way of a lot of these initiatives.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have these vacant lots in our area… even if they do have fences, they get cut or torn down. Even if you did have a business venture in mind, who would want to invest in this area of North Main? It’s frustrating.”

The hotel was reduced to a pile of rubble Thursday morning after it was deemed a total loss in the fire.

Click to play video: 'What’s behind the spate of building fires in Winnipeg?'
What’s behind the spate of building fires in Winnipeg?
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices