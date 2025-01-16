Menu

Consumer

Competition Bureau reaches deal with Empire to end property control in southern Alberta town

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2025 10:20 am
1 min read
A file photo of a shopper checking out at a cash register in a grocery store in Wheeling, Ill. View image in full screen
A file photo of a shopper checking out at a cash register in a grocery store in Wheeling, Ill. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
The Competition Bureau has reached a deal with Empire Co. Ltd. to remove a property control that the regulator says restricted grocery store competition in Crowsnest Pass, Alta.

Empire’s IGA store is the only grocery store in the town.

The regulator says its investigation found a property control restriction protected the store from competition and ensured it would continue to be the only grocery store in the area.

The bureau says the agreement Thursday means a competitor can move forward with plans to open a second grocery store in Crowsnest Pass.

Empire is the parent company of Sobeys Inc., which operates 1,600 stores across Canada under several banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, FreshCo, Foodland, Longos, Farm Boy, Thrifty Foods, Les Marchés Tradition and Marché BoniChoix.

The bureau says its investigations into the use of property controls by the parent companies of Sobeys and Loblaws are ongoing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

