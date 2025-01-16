Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, woman facing arson charges after Calgary home explosion that injured 6 people

By Matthew Scace The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2025 9:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Six people taken to hospital after house explosion in NE Calgary'
Six people taken to hospital after house explosion in NE Calgary
RELATED VIDEO (From Oct. 6, 2024): Calgary fire crews were called to a fire after a home exploded in the community of Monterey Park Saturday night. The fire sent six people to hospital – Oct 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man and woman are accused of lighting their Calgary home on fire, triggering an explosion that injured several people last fall.

Calgary police and firefighters were called in early October to a residential neighbourhood shortly after the explosion happened.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Four townhomes were severely damaged in the explosion and six people were injured.

Calgary police say a 40-year-old man who was earlier charged with arson with a disregard for human life now also faces one count of arson causing damage to the property of others, as well as possession of incendiary material.

Trending Now

A 43-year-old woman who lived with the man is now facing identical charges.

Both are to appear in court in February.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices