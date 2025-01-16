Man killed by RCMP drew weapons, may have made bomb threat: Alberta police watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog says a man fatally shot by RCMP before Christmas was uncooperative and “made comments” that prompted police to call in its bomb squad.

Mounties have said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team would investigate after a man wanted on outstanding warrants was fatally injured while they tried to arrest him at a rural home southeast of Edmonton.

The agency says officers called to the home spoke with the man, who was unco-operative and drew a weapon, which caused officers to retreat.

ASIRT says the man also made comments that forced RCMP to call in its emergency response team, crisis negotiation team and explosive disposal unit.

A police negotiator wasn’t able to convince the man to leave the home peacefully and two officers shot the man after he exited the home with weapons drawn.

The watchdog says it’s working to identify people who may have witnessed the matter and is asking anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.