Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

McDavid passes Kurri to take 2nd place in all-time points in Oilers franchise history

By Brian Hall The Associated Press
Posted January 16, 2025 9:11 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Connor McDavid roofs a shot past Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson to pass Jari Kurri on the Edmonton Oilers' all-time points list.
Connor McDavid continues setting records and moving up scoring lists.

McDavid had two goals and an assist in the Edmonton Oilers’ 5-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night, passing Jari Kurri for second all-time in points in Edmonton history. McDavid, the three-time Hart trophy winner for league MVP and five-time scoring champion, now has 1,044 points in his 10-year career and trails only Wayne Gretzky on the franchise list.

Kurri had 1,043 points in his 10 years with the Oilers, playing on a line with Gretzky for much of it. Gretzky, the NHL’s all-time leading scorer, had 1,669 points in nine seasons in Edmonton.

Gretzky, Messier, McDavid, Kurri, Draisaitl, Smyth win Global News fan poll for all-time all-star forwards
“Quite a remarkable feat,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “For him to go up the scoring list as quickly as he has, and within an organization that has had so many significant players. I’ve seen so many remarkable things from him.

“He’s a tremendous player and great teammate. I said I wouldn’t be surprised anymore just because he surprises you so often over these years, but it’s a nice feat for him and the guys are very proud of him.”

Connor McDavid excited for rare chance to represent Canada
McDavid’s second goal was of the highlight variety. He shot the puck from a tough angle, lifting it over Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson without much room.

McDavid didn’t talk to reporters after the game. He was involved in a collision with Minnesota forward Marcus Johansson in the second period in which McDavid’s elbow hit Johansson in the face. There was no penalty called but it drew the ire of the Wild.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

