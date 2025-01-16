Heavy winds in the forecast as Red River Valley under storm watch

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Manitoba woke up to milder-than-usual weather Thursday morning, but winter is far from over.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says there’s a winter storm watch for much of the Red River Valley, including Winnipeg.

Meteorologist Kyle McAuley told 680 CJOB’s The Start that an Alberta low is headed toward Manitoba and will see winds starting to pick up as the day progresses.

“Later on today, as Friday comes around, the winds are going to shift around to become more from the north, northwest and bring in some really strong winds,” he said. “Sixty [km/h] gusts … [with] 80s, possibly even some 90s in some areas starting in the morning and continuing into the evening.”

McAuley said there will also be a couple of centimetres of snow, but the winds are the real issue and will create dangerous driving conditions, especially on highways.

“With these really strong winds and a bit of falling snow — and already some snow on the ground — you can definitely expect to see some visibility reductions, especially in open areas and outside the city.

“You definitely want to restrict travelling if possible, and if you have to travel … let people know, bring an emergency kit.”

Central Manitoba is expected to get the worst of the white stuff, with a snowfall warning in effect and up to 25 centimetres of snow expected in some areas.