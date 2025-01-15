Canada receives record number of telecom complaints in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s telecom industry watchdog said it fielded a record number of consumer complaints in 2024 about TV, internet and phone service.

The Commission for Complaints for Telecom and Television Services received more than 20,000 complaints from consumers last year, up 38 per cent from 2023.

Most of the complaints were about billing issues, prices and service quality, the organization said.

Complaints about Rogers service increased by eight per cent, complaints about Telus were up 53 per cent and Bell was the subject of a 46-per cent increase in customer complaints.

“It’s the large service providers that drive most of the complaints,” Geoff White with the Public Interest Advocacy Centre said.

“It’s 10 service providers or they’re brands that are driving 80 to 90 per cent of the complaints, and that’s a consistent trend over time. But it tells you the story that customers are really unhappy.”

Howard Maker with the Complaints Commission said they advise customers to always check their bill, even if it is the same every month.

The Canadian Telecommunications Association, which represents the industry, said fewer than one tenth of one per cent of customers filed a service complaint last year.