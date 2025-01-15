Toronto nightclub may lose liquor licence after man, 19, found dead inside

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto nightclub may see its liquor licence suspended after a 19-year-old man died while drinking at the establishment last May, according to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The AGCO said Wednesday that on May 24, 2024, the man was with a group inside the VIP area, when they were served three large bottles of liquor.

After a few hours of drinking, the man was said to be “repeatedly stumbling, staggering, losing his balance, engaging in physical altercations with other patrons, and exhibiting visible signs of intoxication,” according to the AGCO.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The agency said that no employees of the bar stepped in, and that at 1 a.m. on May 25, the man went up a stairwell to an area of the bar that had been cordoned off. His body was found later that afternoon in the stairwell.

Story continues below advertisement

“A toxicology analysis confirmed a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal driving limit under the Criminal Code of Canada,” a release from AGCO said.

“Staff at the licensed establishment knew or ought to have known that the deceased was exhibiting clear signs of intoxication and failed to intervene as required.”

The agency says it has issued a notice of proposal for a 60-day licence suspension for Mister Wolf, which is located on Queen Street near Portland Avenue.

“This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical responsibility licensees have to prioritize the safety of their patrons,” AGCO CEO Karin Schnarr stated.

“We trust a 60-day suspension of their liquor licence will motivate this licensee to take all necessary actions to ensure responsible service and the safety of their patrons. The AGCO will certainly be monitoring closely that they do.”

AGCO says it has been working with Toronto police as it investigates the incident, noting that the service have also laid separate charges in connection.