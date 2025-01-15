More victims possible in sex assault probe at Edmonton clinic: police

Send this page to someone via email

Five months after police charged a sonographer in connection with the sexual assault of a female patient at a clinic in southeast Edmonton, police say investigators believe other patients may have been victims and are hoping they come forward if that is the case.

Police did not say what clinic the assault is alleged to have occurred in.

Police said the assault occurred in “mid 2024” and alleged that a patient was assaulted while medical imaging work was being done at the clinic.

On Aug. 12, 2024, police charged 53-year-old Aasim Syed Ahmed with one count of sexual assault. On Wednesday, police issued a news release in which they revealed there could be more victims, and added investigators believe Ahmed may still be practising as a sonographer.

“There may be other patients who have been subject to sexual abuse while receiving medical care,” the Edmonton Police Service said.

“Police are encouraging anyone who has been targeted by the accused to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.”

A photo of Ahmed can be viewed below.

A photo of Aasim Syed Ahmed. Edmonton police charged Ahmed with one count of sexual assault on Aug. 12, 2024 and continue to investigate. Supplied by EPS

Lawyer says there’s intersection ‘between medical malpractice and sexual abuse’

Cynthia Carels is a lawyer at Weir Bowen LLP whose work focuses on medical malpractice and sexual abuse.

Speaking generally about the potential for misconduct at medical facilities, she said there is “an intersection there between medical malpractice and sexual abuse simply because of the nature of what’s happening there.”

“You have patients who are in various states of undress, behind closed doors, sometimes in dark rooms,” Carels explained. “And if they don’t consent to what’s happening on an ongoing basis, if they don’t understand what’s going to be happening, or if they’re not asked, ‘Is it OK if I remove specific pieces of clothing?’ or, ‘Is it OK if I touch you here?’ people can feel very violated.

“Our question is, did that practitioner take appropriate steps to make sure that person was consenting to specifically what they were doing in that moment?”

Carels said gaining consent on an ongoing basis during a procedure is something important for skilled practitioners, even if the patient already signed a consent form.

She added that patients have the right to request a chaperone when having a procedure done and said if a patient feels violated after, they can call police or regulatory bodies, or make complaints through both options.

Carels said when patients suffer abuse or malpractice at a medical facility, the lasting damage is often psychological.

“(People can become) very afraid to be alone with doctors,” she said. “That can have a ripple effect with your health.”

–with files from Global News’ Morgan Black