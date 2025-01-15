Menu

Politics

Concerns raised over comments referencing Muslims reposted by Tory leadership hopeful

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2025 10:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'PC leadership race update'
PC leadership race update
The battle for the leadership of the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives is three months from being decided, and the two men vying for the role are laying out different paths.
One of the two candidates for the leadership of the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives is under fire over a social media post that referred to his opponent’s Muslim faith.

Wally Daudrich’s campaign Facebook page reposted another person’s post that referred to attacks on Jews, called for people to support Daudrich, and contained the words “we must stop Muslim Obby Khan from becoming the Conservative leader.”

Daudrich’s campaign manager says the message was reposted by a staff member who did not notice the wording, and the post was taken down as soon as it was brought to the team’s attention.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling on Daudrich to issue a public apology.

Officials at the provincial Progressive Conservative party are asking Daudrich to clear the air.

The Tories, who are in Opposition after losing the 2023 election, are to elect a new leader April 26.

“It is a principle of the PC Party that membership and participation in the party is open to all Manitobans regardless of religion and the leadership election committee strongly disavows any suggestion to the contrary,” committee chair Brad Zander said in a written statement Wednesday.

“The (committee) has no reason to believe the post wasn’t inadvertent. However given the nature of Mr. Daudrich’s repost content, the (committee) has asked that Mr. Daudrich confirm his commitment to the principle that membership and participation in the party is open to Manitobans regardless of their religion.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba PC leadership race finalized'
Manitoba PC leadership race finalized
© 2025 The Canadian Press

