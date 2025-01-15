Faksa scores tiebreaking goal as Blues beat Flames 2-1

Send this page to someone via email

Radek Faksa scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Faksa tipped in a shot by Tyler Tucker with 8:49 left. It was Faksa’s third goal of the season and first since Nov. 17.

View image in full screen St. Louis Blues’ Radek Faksa, bottom, celebrates after scoring past Calgary Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar (52) and goaltender Dan Vladar (80) as teammate Mathieu Joseph (71) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in St. Louis. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Colton Parayko also scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves as the Blues won their fifth straight against the Flames. St. Louis is 9-1-0 in its last 10 games against Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Kevin Bahl scored and Dan Vladar made 23 saves for the Flames, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Parayko scored 49 seconds into the game. His ninth goal left him one short of his career high.

Bahl evened the game at 6:06 of the third period with his second goal of the season and first since Dec. 3.

Takeaways

Flames: Aside from Vladar starting in goal for Dustin Wolf, Calgary went with the same lineup of skaters in the second of back-to-back games after beating Chicago 5-2 on Monday.

Blues: The team responded to coach Jim Montgomery’s criticism after Saturday’s loss to Columbus by taking the early lead and bouncing back after the Flames tied it in the third.

Key moment

An effort play by Alexey Toropchenko led to Faksa’s goal. Toropchenko held a clearing attempt in the zone before getting the puck to Tucker, whose shot set up the tip-in.

Key stat

Parayko’s goal was the 70th of his career. He is fifth in franchise history for goals by a defenceman, behind Al MacInnis (127), Alex Pietrangelo (109), Chris Pronger (84) and Jeff Brown (80).

Story continues below advertisement

Up next

The clubs will meet again at St. Louis on Thursday night.