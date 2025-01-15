Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Faksa scores tiebreaking goal as Blues beat Flames 2-1

By Joe Harris The Associated Press
Posted January 15, 2025 8:52 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Tuesday's game between the Flames and the Blues.
Radek Faksa scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Faksa tipped in a shot by Tyler Tucker with 8:49 left. It was Faksa’s third goal of the season and first since Nov. 17.

St. Louis Blues' Radek Faksa, bottom, celebrates after scoring past Calgary Flames' MacKenzie Weegar (52) and goaltender Dan Vladar (80) as teammate Mathieu Joseph (71) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in St. Louis. View image in full screen
St. Louis Blues’ Radek Faksa, bottom, celebrates after scoring past Calgary Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar (52) and goaltender Dan Vladar (80) as teammate Mathieu Joseph (71) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in St. Louis. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Colton Parayko also scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves as the Blues won their fifth straight against the Flames. St. Louis is 9-1-0 in its last 10 games against Calgary.

Kevin Bahl scored and Dan Vladar made 23 saves for the Flames, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Parayko scored 49 seconds into the game. His ninth goal left him one short of his career high.

Bahl evened the game at 6:06 of the third period with his second goal of the season and first since Dec. 3.

Takeaways

Flames: Aside from Vladar starting in goal for Dustin Wolf, Calgary went with the same lineup of skaters in the second of back-to-back games after beating Chicago 5-2 on Monday.

Blues: The team responded to coach Jim Montgomery’s criticism after Saturday’s loss to Columbus by taking the early lead and bouncing back after the Flames tied it in the third.

Key moment

An effort play by Alexey Toropchenko led to Faksa’s goal. Toropchenko held a clearing attempt in the zone before getting the puck to Tucker, whose shot set up the tip-in.

Key stat

Parayko’s goal was the 70th of his career. He is fifth in franchise history for goals by a defenceman, behind Al MacInnis (127), Alex Pietrangelo (109), Chris Pronger (84) and Jeff Brown (80).

Up next

The clubs will meet again at St. Louis on Thursday night.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

